$4.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to report $4.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45 billion. Danaher reported sales of $4.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $20.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.17 billion to $21.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.41 billion to $23.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,831,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.30. 3,448,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.38 and its 200-day moving average is $147.19. The stock has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $169.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

