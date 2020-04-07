6,474 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,474 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Boston Partners grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,575,000 after buying an additional 6,761,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,465.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,143,000 after buying an additional 3,170,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,107,000 after buying an additional 1,475,900 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,443,000 after buying an additional 712,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $31,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

GSK stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. 4,121,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.76%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

