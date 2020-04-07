$748.03 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report $748.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $732.20 million to $761.10 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $706.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

AKAM traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.79. 2,184,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,444. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $103.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after buying an additional 448,348 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 431,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,391,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

