$901.27 Million in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) to announce sales of $901.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $906.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $897.33 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $855.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TME shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. 11,552,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,628,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $18.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,169,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,677,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 135,458 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Article: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.