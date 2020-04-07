AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Stock Price Up 7.4%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.36, approximately 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 22,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

