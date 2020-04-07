AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMD) Trading 4.5% Higher

AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMD)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.