Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm (LON:ASLI) Trading 2.2% Higher

Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm PLC (LON:ASLI)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.21), 230,085 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 529,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.44%.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Company manages 56 real estate portfolios in Europe. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of European logistics properties, which consists of big box logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics facilities.

