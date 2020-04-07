Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Trading 13% Higher

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) traded up 13% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.87, 573,356 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,215,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADRO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair cut Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen cut Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

The stock has a market cap of $205.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 477.30%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

