Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Trading 13% Higher

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) traded up 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.71, 432,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 449,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $2,061,363.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $4,850,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

