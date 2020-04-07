Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Trading 12.9% Higher

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)’s share price traded up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.98 and last traded at $48.61, 337,805 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 311,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

