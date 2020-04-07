AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) rose 15.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.24, approximately 314,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 346,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $272.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.10.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry bought 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $494,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,652.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Willem L. Blindenbach bought 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $74,308.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,018.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 63,295 shares of company stock worth $816,555 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 35,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

