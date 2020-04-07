Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) were up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $839.25 and last traded at $819.96, approximately 26,121 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 756% from the average daily volume of 3,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $735.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Adyen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $864.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $798.37.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

