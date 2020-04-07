Aeron (ARN) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $2.93 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00001396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Mercatox, Coinrail and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.02591298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00203054 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Binance, Coinrail, Kucoin, Radar Relay, IDAX, Gate.io, IDEX, Tidex, Kuna and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

