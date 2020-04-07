AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Trading Up 3.9%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.94 ($0.01), approximately 669,728 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.91 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a €0.08 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. AIB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail & Commercial Banking; Wholesale, Institutional & Corporate Banking; AIB UK; and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

