Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Trading 13.1% Higher

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) traded up 13.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.35, 371,840 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 241,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aileron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 195.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 44,253 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 300,544 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

