Albert M. Campbell III Sells 330 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $32,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MAA traded up $10.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,769. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,516,000 after acquiring an additional 146,484 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,728,000 after purchasing an additional 149,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,694,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $149,018,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,093,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

