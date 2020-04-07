Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,875,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.27. 819,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day moving average is $156.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,423.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

