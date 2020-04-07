American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Up 0.7%

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.24, 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 14,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAXF. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 968.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 104,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,095.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

