American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. American Electric Power reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after buying an additional 838,212 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,652,000 after buying an additional 421,053 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after buying an additional 248,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.59. 3,610,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.