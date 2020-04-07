American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.38 Billion

Brokerages expect that American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) will report $4.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.20 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $4.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $16.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $17.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.06 billion to $18.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

NYSE:AEP traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.59. 3,610,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,417. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average of $93.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,553,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 838,212 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,652,000 after purchasing an additional 421,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 248,411 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

