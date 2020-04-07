American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Stock Price Up 13%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) rose 13% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $17.97, approximately 821,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 681,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEL. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla acquired 4,075 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,689,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 625,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,839,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

