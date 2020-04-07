Amirali Talasaz Sells 5,250 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 5,250 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $351,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $6.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 676,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,036. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.49.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,298,000 after buying an additional 1,077,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,786,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 330,861 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,410,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,275,000 after buying an additional 254,288 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
