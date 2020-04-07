Amirali Talasaz Sells 5,250 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 5,250 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $351,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $6.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 676,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,036. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.49.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,298,000 after buying an additional 1,077,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,786,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 330,861 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,410,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,275,000 after buying an additional 254,288 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

