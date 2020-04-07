Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price traded up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.56, 1,492,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,287,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $365.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amyris Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 52,875 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $180,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,550.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr bought 10,505,652 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $30,151,221.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,798 shares in the company, valued at $22,380.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 190,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 80,648 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amyris by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

