Analysts Anticipate FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to report sales of $67.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $92.60 million. FibroGen posted sales of $23.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 184.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $329.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $410.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $357.75 million, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $479.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.53). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $258,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,608.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,686 over the last ninety days. 7.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 598,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,127. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.71.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

