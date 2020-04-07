Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.12. General Electric posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Shares of GE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 97,893,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,088,844. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,974,000 after buying an additional 15,404,966 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after buying an additional 4,988,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $53,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

