Analysts Anticipate HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HBT Financial.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HBT Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of HBT stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 187,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,861. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.76. The company has a market cap of $273.75 million and a PE ratio of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

In other HBT Financial news, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,110.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. FMR LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $13,497,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $11,092,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,877,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $6,976,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.