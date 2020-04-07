Analysts Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.25 Million

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report $174.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.90 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $163.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $709.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.27 million to $719.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $752.15 million, with estimates ranging from $687.03 million to $771.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

In other news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $86,963,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after buying an additional 1,283,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,325,000 after buying an additional 496,786 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 663,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 458,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,871. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

