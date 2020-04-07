Analysts Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will post sales of $271.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.50 million and the highest is $291.96 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $293.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $929.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $612.80 million to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $975.14 million, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

XHR traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,608. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $928.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.23%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.