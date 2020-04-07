Analysts Set $7.00 Target Price for OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE)

Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OneSmart International Edun Gr an industry rank of 144 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE ONE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 215,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 131,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,023 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 50,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

