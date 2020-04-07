Analysts Set $94.00 Target Price for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $94.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned John B. Sanfilippo & Son an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
JBSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.
NASDAQ JBSS traded up $4.10 on Monday, reaching $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 83,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,279. The firm has a market cap of $961.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
