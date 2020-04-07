Analysts Set Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Price Target at $49.50

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $2,061,363.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. 432,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

