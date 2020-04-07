Analysts Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Price Target at C$60.36

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.69.

KL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$67.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

TSE KL traded up C$2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,067. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a PE ratio of 18.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$25.67 and a 12 month high of C$67.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$541.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.7000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

