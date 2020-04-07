Analysts Set ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT at $25.31

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRQR. ValuEngine lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

PRQR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. 236,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,436. The firm has a market cap of $222.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

