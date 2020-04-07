Analysts Set Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) PT at $57.00

Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research firms have commented on RIO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,856. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

