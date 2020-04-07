Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ APLS traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $27.11. 811,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,709. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63). As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,356.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,160,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,531,000 after buying an additional 1,113,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,299,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,403,000 after acquiring an additional 746,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after purchasing an additional 516,627 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,310,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,394,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 297,083 shares in the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

