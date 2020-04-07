Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) rose 14.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.11, approximately 299,283 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 662,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

AQST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.46.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.