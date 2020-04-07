argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.47). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($7.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.00) to ($5.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($8.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.84) to ($5.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover argenx.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

argenx stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.00. The company had a trading volume of 84,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,750. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.21. argenx has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 104,441 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in argenx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of argenx by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 576,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,575,000 after acquiring an additional 129,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 333,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

