Arqma Hits One Day Volume of $284.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $20,999.84 and approximately $284.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 132% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,370.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.42 or 0.02352884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.03514482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00616177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00808746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00077263 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026038 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00514569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,342,885 coins and its circulating supply is 4,298,342 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

