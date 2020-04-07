Artur Bergman Sells 3,750 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 483,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,317.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 26th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $68,437.50.

On Thursday, March 19th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $160,125.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $72,412.50.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $168,750.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $350,250.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $554,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Artur Bergman sold 36,527 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $913,175.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Artur Bergman sold 26,759 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $602,612.68.

FSLY traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.58. 1,498,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,843. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,935,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,995,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 12,226.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,613 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,390,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 89.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 266,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fastly from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

