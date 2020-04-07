Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Trading Up 13.8%

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:ASBRF)’s share price rose 13.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.82, approximately 105 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66.

Asahi Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASBRF)

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, and Overseas. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

