ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 2,600 by Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) received a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target from Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.72% from the company’s previous close.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target for the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,209.41 ($42.22).

ASC traded up GBX 395.50 ($5.20) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,559.50 ($20.51). The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,194.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,869.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a one year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80).

In other news, insider Ian Dyson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, with a total value of £47,460 ($62,430.94). Also, insider Nick Beighton bought 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

