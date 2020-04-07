Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Trading 15.1% Higher

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) shares traded up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.48, 514,284 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 315,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $242.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Astronics had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Astronics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Astronics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Astronics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 319.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

