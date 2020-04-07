Bank of America (BAC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/6/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2020 – Bank of America was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/2/2020 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “hold” rating.
- 4/2/2020 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2020 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.
- 4/2/2020 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/1/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2020 – Bank of America had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.
- 3/30/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2020 – Bank of America was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 3/25/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2020 – Bank of America was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 3/17/2020 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/11/2020 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/10/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of BAC traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,663,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,069,200. The company has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 23.8% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 66.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
