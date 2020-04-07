Bank of America (BAC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Bank of America was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2020 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

4/2/2020 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Bank of America had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/30/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Bank of America was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/25/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Bank of America was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/17/2020 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,663,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,069,200. The company has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Get Bank of America Corp alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 23.8% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 66.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.