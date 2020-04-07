Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME) Trading Down 3%

Barsele Minerals Corp (CVE:BME)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, approximately 16,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 56,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barsele Minerals from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 million and a PE ratio of -18.82.

Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME)

Barsele Minerals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper metal deposits. It holds 45% interest in the Barsele Gold project covering an area of 38,360 hectares located in Västerbottens Län.

