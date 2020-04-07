Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Up 9.6%

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) was up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.90 and last traded at C$20.60, approximately 1,046,908 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 839,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.80.

The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,305.28.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

