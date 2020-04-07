Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAMXF shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF traded up $3.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.77. 2,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.30. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.27.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

