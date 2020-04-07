Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Stock Price Down 23.5%

Shares of Bell Copper Corp (CVE:BCU) were down 23.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 23,055 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 20,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and a PE ratio of -18.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Bell Copper Company Profile (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral property interests in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Kabba porphyry copper/molybdenum project that covers an area of 13,000 acres located in northwestern Arizona. The company was formerly known as Bell Resources Corporation and changed its name to Bell Copper Corporation in April 2008.

