BERNcash (BERN) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $26,240.39 and approximately $2.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BERNcash has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00056502 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.01004742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033056 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00174264 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00235004 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00061712 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org . BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

