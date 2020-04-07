Bezant Market Cap Tops $3.12 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Bezant has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $107,376.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.99 or 0.02601944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00206734 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00048908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,675,628 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.