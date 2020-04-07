BidiPass (BDP) Price Down 26.6% Over Last 7 Days

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $457,219.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.67 or 0.04787363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00065570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037476 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011374 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003367 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,429,458 tokens. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

